Short break in showers early this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy second half to the weekend, things are looking much nicer for the first half of the new work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All remains tranquil through tonight and tomorrow in the mountains thanks to high pressure dropping in for a quick hello. We’ll keep things partly cloudy tonight as lows remain quite chilly throughout the region. We’ll be back in the lower to middle 20s regionwide with light breezes overnight.

We’ll keep the skies and the mood sunny throughout the region on Tuesday even though high pressure will start scooting out of the region. Before it does, though, we’re staying in the upper 40s to near 50º with those mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies...at least before our next system scoots in. Close continue to increase overnight with the threat for a few showers by daybreak with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Midweek and Beyond

Our next system makes progress toward the region as we head through the middle of the week and beyond. For us, right now, this is looking like more rain than snow thanks to the positioning of the low. A soggy Wednesday looks in the cards for now with highs surging into the middle 50s. As temperatures cool to near freezing overnight, we could see a few flakes mix in as we bring colder air in the region.

Some snow showers could linger into the day on Thursday. Not much accumulation looks likely right now except in the very highest elevations in southeast Kentucky. Highs stay near 40º. Some showers could try to linger into Friday as well with a weak system trying to push through, but models aren’t quite on board yet. We’ll briefly dry out and calm down with highs near 50º through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.