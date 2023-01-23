Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a shoplifting complaint at a Laurel County store turned into drug charges for one couple.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart after the store’s loss prevention team caught the pair, one man and one woman, trying to get away with items without paying for them.

When police arrived and searched the suspects, they found more than $150 of merchandise between them. When they searched the man, later identified as Otis Godsey, 49, or Corbin, they found what they believed to be meth and drug paraphernalia on him. Both suspects were also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Otis Godsey is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking. The other suspect, Tina Lynn Godsey, 55, also of Corbin, was charged with theft by lawful taking.

They were both taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and are being held on a cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.