Several shots at winter possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going.

Today and Tonight

Scattered snow showers will continue for a while, but as I said above, the best chance to see any accumulation is above 2000 feet. Even then, most locations will only see an inch or two. Just enough to make the roads slick. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the highest peaks in Lee and Wise County, Virginia until 4 p.m. and a special weather statement out for the same areas in Harlan, Letcher and Pike County.

The snow will taper off this afternoon, but the clouds will linger. Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, skies slowly try to clear, but be aware there could be slick spots on bridges, overpasses and of course in the higher elevations. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks to be our calm forecast day this week as we see a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing into the upper 40s. Unfortunately, that calm does not last. Rain chances return late Tuesday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, a dynamic system moves into our region. As of now, it looks like it will stay rain during the day before changing over to snow overnight. Those snow showers likely last into Thursday and maybe even carry a few flakes into Friday morning. Before you even ask, yes, there will likely be accumulating snow with this one. The $1 million question is how much? We are still trying to pin that down and will likely have some numbers for you soon.

As for temperatures, highs will soar into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, drop to right around freezing Wednesday night, struggle their way back into the mid to upper 30s on Thursday, drop back into the upper 20s Thursday night and climb back into the mid 30s on Friday.

Our next dry day after Tuesday will likely be Saturday.

