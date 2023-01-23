Preventing rechargeable battery fires

Battery Fire Prevention
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a good chance you have them in your house.

Rechargeable batteries are everywhere but using them safely is incredibly important.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says his fire department has seen firsthand what can happen when a battery faults out.

“In one case a lithium ion battery on a scooter actually set a building on fire,” Fuller said. “That battery had been compromised by some flooding where water had gotten in.”

Chief Fuller also said fighting battery fires are challenging.

“Battery fires in some cases are very difficult to extinguish due to their reactivity with water,” Fuller said.

The Huntington Fire Department says checking the battery casing, using the proper charger and taking your battery off the charger when fully charged are all ways to prevent a fire from breaking out.

