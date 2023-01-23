Oscar Tshiebwe named SEC Player of the Week

(AP Photo/James Crisp)
(AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - UK basketball senior Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Week Monday after his performance against Georgia last week.

Tshiebwe has earned Player of the Week honors three times in his career at Kentucky, but this was the first time this season.

The reigning National Player of the Year had a career-best 37 points against the Bulldogs, grabbing 24 boards. He had seven points and a game-high 17 boards in the win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

According to UK Athletics, with a team-high 16.6 points per game and nation’s best 14.0 rebounds per contest, Tshiebwe is one of two players nationally averaging more than 16 points and 13 rebounds per game (Zach Edey – Purdue). He is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, at least 13 rebounds, at least 1.5 steals and at least 1.0 blocks per game.

Tshiebwe has registered a double-double in 39 of 51 career games for the Wildcats, ranking fourth all-time in program history.

Tshiebwe and the Wildcats travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

Basketball
Kentucky receives votes but remains unranked in latest AP poll
Kentucky falls in close game at Mississippi State
Knott Central had the old jerseys out in Saturday's Glory Road Game.
Knott Central hosts Glory Road game at Old Hindman Gym
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School basketball scores from around the mountains, January 21.