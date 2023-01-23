Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project.

Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving into her new home in Perry County. Mullins said after experiencing so much loss and devastation, the excitement of receiving the new home is finally setting in.

”At first I thought, ‘could this really be happening?’” said Mullins. “The more they called and emailed or whatever I thought, ‘I guess it really is gonna happen.’ So, I guess now its starting to be excitement, but at first I didn’t know what to think.”

Those with HDA said the house should be ready for Mullins to move in this Spring.

HDA will be building 11 more homes for flood survivors throughout Perry, Breathitt and Knott counties this year, with a goal of building 20 new homes in total for flood survivors throughout the next year.

