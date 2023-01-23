Man convicted on child pornography charges

Childers was convicted of distributing and possessing child pornography.
Childers was convicted of distributing and possessing child pornography.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Ashland has been convicted by a federal grand jury for charges related to child pornography, accoridng to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

They said Adam Childers was convicted of distributing and possessing child pornography.

The decision came after a three-day trial and an hour of deliberations.

The Attorney’s office said an investigation found that Childers distributed multiple files of child pornography using the peer-to-peer file sharing network.

They said Childers possessed hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

The investigation was conducted by the APD Cyber Crimes Unit, Kentucky State Police and the FBI.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for more details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

Grayson joins Kentucky Main Street program
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
Depending on what kind of vehicle you drive, the recent rise in gas prices might be hitting you...
Good Question: Why does diesel cost so much more than regular gas?
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown