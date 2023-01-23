At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County.

The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.

Both drivers were taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation. No word on their current condition.

Daniels was charged with not having a license, registration or insurance when the crash happened.

The second crash happened just after 8:30 Friday night on Highway 90 at the Beldon Intersection.

This one also involved two cars.

Police determined an SUV crashed into the back of a car as the two vehicles were approaching a traffic light.

The driver of the car, Matthew Rose, 18, of Williamsburg declined treatment, but the driver of the SUV, Sally Sumner, 44, of Monticello, was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington for treatment. We do not know her current condition.

The weekend of crashes wrapped up Sunday afternoon just before 12:20 when officers responded to a crash involving one car at the intersection of North Main Street and Walnut Street.

During the investigation, police discovered the driver, Alan Dale Wilson, 66, lost control of his Jeep when he swerved to miss a car in front of him that was turning.

His car went down an embankment and crashed into a brick wall at Phoenix Health Care.

Wilson was checked out by EMS at the scene, but did not go to the hospital.

