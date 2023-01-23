Kentucky receives votes but remains unranked in latest AP poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite stringing together a three game winning streak, including knocking off previously conference-unbeaten Texas A&M at Rupp Arena on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team remains unranked in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll.

However, the Wildcats have received votes for the first time in several weeks. Kentucky received three votes from the AP poll voters. However, that is nowhere near enough to return to the top 25.

Here is the entire poll, including those receiving votes but not ranked.

Rank Team Record Conference 1 Purdue (39 first place votes) 19-1 Big Ten 2 Alabama (23) 17-2 SEC 3 Houston 18-2 American 4 Tennessee 16-3 SEC 5 Kansas State 17-2 Big 12 6 Arizona 17-2 Pac-12 7 Virginia 15-3 ACC 8 UCLA 17-3 Pac-12 9 Kansas 16-3 Big 12 10 Texas 16-3 Big 12 11 TCU 15-4 Big 12 12 Iowa State 14-4 Big 12 13 Xavier 16-4 Big East 14 Gonzaga 17-4 West Coast 15 Auburn 16-3 SEC 16 Marquette 16-5 Big East 17 Baylor 14-5 Big 12 18 College of Charleston 21-1 Colonial 19 Connecticut 16-5 Big East 20 Miami (FL) 15-4 ACC 21 Florida Atlantic 19-1 Conference USA 22 St. Mary’s 18-4 West Coast 23 Providence 15-5 Big East 24 Clemson 15-5 ACC 25 New Mexico 18-2 Mountain West

Others receiving votes: Duke (102), Indiana (61), San Diego State (57), Rutgers (31), Kent State (24), North Carolina (12), Michigan State (10), Creighton (9), Illinois (9), Missouri (8), Wisconsin (6), North Carolina State (4), Kentucky (3), Virginia Commonwealth (2), Memphis (1), Wake Forest (1), Oral Roberts (1)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.