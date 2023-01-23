Kentucky receives votes but remains unranked in latest AP poll

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite stringing together a three game winning streak, including knocking off previously conference-unbeaten Texas A&M at Rupp Arena on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team remains unranked in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll.

However, the Wildcats have received votes for the first time in several weeks. Kentucky received three votes from the AP poll voters. However, that is nowhere near enough to return to the top 25.

Here is the entire poll, including those receiving votes but not ranked.

RankTeamRecordConference
1Purdue (39 first place votes)19-1Big Ten
2Alabama (23)17-2SEC
3Houston18-2American
4Tennessee16-3SEC
5Kansas State17-2Big 12
6Arizona17-2Pac-12
7Virginia15-3ACC
8UCLA17-3Pac-12
9Kansas16-3Big 12
10Texas16-3Big 12
11TCU15-4Big 12
12Iowa State14-4Big 12
13Xavier16-4Big East
14Gonzaga17-4West Coast
15Auburn16-3SEC
16Marquette16-5Big East
17Baylor14-5Big 12
18College of Charleston21-1Colonial
19Connecticut16-5Big East
20Miami (FL)15-4ACC
21Florida Atlantic19-1Conference USA
22St. Mary’s18-4West Coast
23Providence15-5Big East
24Clemson15-5ACC
25New Mexico18-2Mountain West

Others receiving votes: Duke (102), Indiana (61), San Diego State (57), Rutgers (31), Kent State (24), North Carolina (12), Michigan State (10), Creighton (9), Illinois (9), Missouri (8), Wisconsin (6), North Carolina State (4), Kentucky (3), Virginia Commonwealth (2), Memphis (1), Wake Forest (1), Oral Roberts (1)

