Kentucky receives votes but remains unranked in latest AP poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite stringing together a three game winning streak, including knocking off previously conference-unbeaten Texas A&M at Rupp Arena on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team remains unranked in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll.
However, the Wildcats have received votes for the first time in several weeks. Kentucky received three votes from the AP poll voters. However, that is nowhere near enough to return to the top 25.
Here is the entire poll, including those receiving votes but not ranked.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|1
|Purdue (39 first place votes)
|19-1
|Big Ten
|2
|Alabama (23)
|17-2
|SEC
|3
|Houston
|18-2
|American
|4
|Tennessee
|16-3
|SEC
|5
|Kansas State
|17-2
|Big 12
|6
|Arizona
|17-2
|Pac-12
|7
|Virginia
|15-3
|ACC
|8
|UCLA
|17-3
|Pac-12
|9
|Kansas
|16-3
|Big 12
|10
|Texas
|16-3
|Big 12
|11
|TCU
|15-4
|Big 12
|12
|Iowa State
|14-4
|Big 12
|13
|Xavier
|16-4
|Big East
|14
|Gonzaga
|17-4
|West Coast
|15
|Auburn
|16-3
|SEC
|16
|Marquette
|16-5
|Big East
|17
|Baylor
|14-5
|Big 12
|18
|College of Charleston
|21-1
|Colonial
|19
|Connecticut
|16-5
|Big East
|20
|Miami (FL)
|15-4
|ACC
|21
|Florida Atlantic
|19-1
|Conference USA
|22
|St. Mary’s
|18-4
|West Coast
|23
|Providence
|15-5
|Big East
|24
|Clemson
|15-5
|ACC
|25
|New Mexico
|18-2
|Mountain West
Others receiving votes: Duke (102), Indiana (61), San Diego State (57), Rutgers (31), Kent State (24), North Carolina (12), Michigan State (10), Creighton (9), Illinois (9), Missouri (8), Wisconsin (6), North Carolina State (4), Kentucky (3), Virginia Commonwealth (2), Memphis (1), Wake Forest (1), Oral Roberts (1)
