Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26.
This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.
Investigators said 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured when a man opened fire.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across the Commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags at half-staff.
