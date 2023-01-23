Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26.

This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.

Investigators said 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured when a man opened fire.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations across the Commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags at half-staff.

