Gas prices spiking higher again

Prices are now well over $3 a gallon at many Kentucky stations, and the price increases might...
Prices are now well over $3 a gallon at many Kentucky stations, and the price increases might not stop anytime soon.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Gas prices are on the climb.

Prices are now more than $3 a gallon at many Kentucky stations, and the price increases might not stop anytime soon.

GasBuddy.com reports gas in the Lexington area jumped 27 and a half cents last week alone, and prices are now more than 43 cents higher than a month ago and 21 cents more than a year ago.

All of this comes from continued refinery challenges, releases from the strategic petroleum reserve wrapping up, and the demand for gas increasing as we move away from the lighter demand the winter usually brings.

Right now, the national average is about $3.40 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at...
Brooks & Dunn heading to Rupp Arena for spring concert
Tax filing season starts
Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend