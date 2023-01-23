Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee

Jeff Ruth
Jeff Ruth(Walmart Manchester - Manchester Square Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook.

According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate.

“He made every day of work a more enjoyable experience, with a caring demeanor and infectious laughter,” the post said.

His obituary states he died on Friday, Jan. 20th at the age of 57.

Funeral services for Ruth will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with a burial following at Manchester Memorial Gardens.

You can see more from Walmart Manchester below.

