Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.(patticake1601/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in...
Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour