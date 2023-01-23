Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning.

Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they were able to catch and arrest Austin Epley, 26, of Woodbine while he was committing the crime.

Epley is charged with burglary and was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court by video arraignment Monday morning at 11 a.m.

