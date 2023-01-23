Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning.

Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they were able to catch and arrest Austin Epley, 26, of Woodbine while he was committing the crime.

Epley is charged with burglary and was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court by video arraignment Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
WYMT First Alert Weather
Several shots at winter possible this week

Latest News

Jeff Ruth
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges