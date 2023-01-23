Brooks & Dunn heading to Rupp Arena for spring concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country duo Brooks & Dunn are set to perform in Lexington this spring.

The “Reboot 2023 Tour” is making a stop at Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11.

Scotty McCreery will be a special guest.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, Jan 27 at 10:00 a.m.

More information is below:

