Brooks & Dunn heading to Rupp Arena for spring concert
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country duo Brooks & Dunn are set to perform in Lexington this spring.
The “Reboot 2023 Tour” is making a stop at Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11.
Scotty McCreery will be a special guest.
Presale tickets are available on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Tickets officially go on sale Friday, Jan 27 at 10:00 a.m.
