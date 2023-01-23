Brooks & Dunn heading to Rupp Arena for spring concert

Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at...
Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country duo Brooks & Dunn are set to perform in Lexington this spring.

The “Reboot 2023 Tour” is making a stop at Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11.

Scotty McCreery will be a special guest.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, Jan 27 at 10:00 a.m.

More information is below:

