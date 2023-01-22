Whitley County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

burglary generic
burglary generic(WJHG)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop.

They said a suspect in dark clothes broke into the gas station and took multiple items used in vape products.

If you have any information, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
Will Lafferty his a desperation heave at the buzzer to beat Floyd Central on Jan. 20, 2023.
WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater
Charles Douglas Coleman
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
Over 100 anglers helped with the study during the KTT event in April 2022.
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy

Latest News

SEKY church hosts 80-day-long revival and has no plans of stopping soon
Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
Stolen vehicle found in Harlan County
Stolen car found in Harlan County
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity