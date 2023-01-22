Whitley County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop.

They said a suspect in dark clothes broke into the gas station and took multiple items used in vape products.

If you have any information, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

