Stolen car found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday.

Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.

The person who is suspected of stealing the car was arrested, and the car was returned to the owner.

