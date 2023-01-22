Stolen car found in Harlan County

Stolen vehicle found in Harlan County
Stolen vehicle found in Harlan County(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday.

Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.

The person who is suspected of stealing the car was arrested, and the car was returned to the owner.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
Will Lafferty his a desperation heave at the buzzer to beat Floyd Central on Jan. 20, 2023.
WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater
Charles Douglas Coleman
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
Over 100 anglers helped with the study during the KTT event in April 2022.
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy
My Sister's Closet in Hazard
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

Latest News

Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette
Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims