Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain and snow chances.

Tonight through Monday night

Another chilly night is on tap across the area. Temperatures fall into the lower-30s, and this will allow some rain to change over to snow. Spotty snow showers are possible overnight.

Scattered snow showers stick around into Monday under a cloudy sky. Highs only top out in the mid-and-upper-30s. A light coating is possible in some spots under those heavier pockets of snow, especially in grassy areas. However, this does not look to be a big deal. Higher elevations (above 2,500 feet) have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lee and Wise Counties in Virginia through Monday afternoon. It will also be a breezy day. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times.

Winter Weather Advisory (WYMT Weather)

We start to dry out and clear out into Monday night, but it will be cold. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s. Some slick spots can not be ruled out on the roads. Be sure to use caution.

Our Next Weather System

If you have any outdoor plans this week, Tuesday looks to be the best day. We stay dry and milder under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-40s, and lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Our next weather system rolls through the region on Wednesday. A strong area of low pressure will move through the state, and this will bring rain chances, warm temperatures and gusty winds. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy out of the south. We could see gusts up to 30 mph at times. With this southerly wind, highs look to soar into the mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Into Wednesday night, winds will shift out of the northwest, and this will bring cooler air into the mountains. Temperatures will plummet into the lower-30s, and this could lead to some snow showers across the area.

Scattered snow showers look to linger into Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. For now, a light accumulation looks possible, but it is too early to talk about specifics. Highs on Thursday only reach the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending drier on Friday. I think most of us stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be cool. Highs top out in the upper-30s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

Saturday also looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures look to reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

