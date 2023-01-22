Police investigate threat made against Betsy Layne High School, but ‘no threat of harm found’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials said they found ‘no threat of harm’ after they investigated a threat made on social media directed towards Betsy Layne High School.

In a release, Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shephard said they were made aware of the threat on Friday.

Officials said they determined the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students or staff at Betsy Layne High School or any other Floyd County School.

In the release, Shephard said there will be an increased police presence in the area ‘out of an abundance of caution.’

