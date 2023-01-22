Police investigate threat made against Betsy Layne High School, but ‘no threat of harm found’

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials said they found ‘no threat of harm’ after they investigated a threat made on social media directed towards Betsy Layne High School.

In a release, Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shephard said they were made aware of the threat on Friday.

Officials said they determined the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students or staff at Betsy Layne High School or any other Floyd County School.

In the release, Shephard said there will be an increased police presence in the area ‘out of an abundance of caution.’

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Charles Douglas Coleman
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found

Latest News

John Calipari post-Texas A&M
John Calipari post-Texas A&M
Invest 606 'Demo Day'
Invest 606 holds ‘Demo Day’ for small businesses in Eastern Ky.
My Sister's Closet in Hazard
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death