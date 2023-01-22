Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders.

Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club along with Hindman United Methodist Church wanted to host the appreciation dinner immediately following the shooting in June, but July’s flood impacted their plans.

The organizations finally had the opportunity to host the dinner on Saturday; inviting first responders and their spouses to eat, win prizes, and to feel appreciated for the work that they do throughout their communities.

”To dedicate your life to a community that does not always appreciate you, to go into something that you don’t always know what the outcome will be... that’s a big sacrifice and they have to really love what they do to be able to that and they need to be thanked,” said Regina Terry, a volunteer with the event.

Volunteers also used this event to remember Knott County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bristol Taylor, who was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago this year.

Taylor’s widow, Fern Taylor, said she feels grateful that volunteers wanted to honor her husband and keep his memory alive during this event.

