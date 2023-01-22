Knott Central hosts Glory Road game at Old Hindman Gym

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball fans along Route 80 turned back the clock on Saturday.

The Knott Central and Floyd Central boys basketball teams represented their roots, wearing Hindman and Wayland jerseys respectively, in the Glory Road Project game at the old Hindman High School gym.

”This is something that will help people remember and understand the history behind it and the tradition behind it because people love this game,” said Hindman High School alumnus Herbie Stamper. “You can see by the turnout that they still do. This is really great to be doing this for young kids coming up to see and feel the tradition that’s been here for years and years.”

Hindman High School consolidated with Carr Creek High School and Knott County High School to create Knott County Central in 1974.

The Hindman Yellow Jackets won the Sweet 16 in 1943. Wayland never won a state title, but reached the semifinals in 1956 behind the heroics of King Kelly Coleman.

Knott Central and Floyd Central will play in another Glory Road game on Feb. 4 at the old Wayland High School gym.

