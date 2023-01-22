Kentucky falls in close game at Mississippi State

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WYMT) - After a big win at Florida last week, the Wildcats fell back into the loss column.

Despite 20-plus point performances by Robyn Benton and Jada Walker, Kentucky fell to Mississippi State 77-76 in Starkville.

With the loss, UK falls back below .500 with a 9-10 record. They’ve lost nine of the last 11 games after starting with an 7-1 record.

The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum against Auburn.

Stats from the Kentucky-Mississippi State women's game
Stats from the Kentucky-Mississippi State women's game(StatBroadcast)

