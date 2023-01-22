Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly six months following the historic flood, Knott County community members gathered for a New Year’s Celebration of Hope event at the Hindman Settlement School.

The school, in partnership with Kate’s Food Tent, offered food, live music and a sense of hope to community members for what the new year may have in store.

”Today just felt like normal life for them. They didn’t have to think you know, ‘my only hot meal in a to-go container’ then going home,” said Kate’s Food Tent organizer Kate Clemons. “We all got to gather. People got to dress up and just come together; just something they could have done pre-flood. That was very important to me.”

Both representatives with the Hindman Settlement School and Clemons said they hope to host more events like this for the community in the future.

