High School basketball scores from around the mountains, January 21.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are today’s boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Augusta, 71, Pike County Central, 68, Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic

Mason County, 86, Johnson Central, 46 Coach Lake Kelly Classic

Paris, 76, Pineville, 47, Dan Cummins Classic

Wayne County, 78, Knox Central, 54, State Farm Insurance Classic

Corbin, 84, Garrard County, 43, Tim Short Auto of Corbin Classic

Covington Catholic, 69, North Laurel, 65

Floyd Central, 65, Knott County Central, 40

Jenkins, 82, Rose Hill Christian, 59

Letcher County Central, 55, Owsley County, 27

Martin County, 86, Belfry, 63

Pulaski County, 71, Mercer County, 64

Shelby Valley, 74, Ligon COGO (Ligon), (KY home school), 33

West Jessamine, 87, Southwestern, 61

Williamstown, 67, Powell County, 61

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

Lawrence County, 50, Anderson County, 46, Raatz Fence/O’sheas Classic

Owensboro Catholic, 46, Southwestern, 43, Raatz Fence/O’sheas Classic

Clay County, 65, Oneida Baptist Institute, 9

Corbin, 73, John Hardin, 51

Floyd Central, 79, Belfry, 38

Martin County, 56, Magoffin County, 26

McCreary Central, 63, Whitley County, 37

North Laurel, 66, Frederick Douglass, 53

Perry County Central, 45, Letcher County Central, 44

Phelps, 57, June Buchanan, 32

Pike County Central, 62, Betsy Layne, 56

Pikeville, 69, Boyd County, 36

Pineville, 79, Scott County, 58

Prestonsburg, 59, East Ridge, 29

Pulaski County, 52, Knott County Central, 45

Wolfe County, 51, Lynn Camp, 49

