EKY volunteer fire fighters discuss impact of littering issue on their community

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Along Sam Campbell Branch Road in Perry County, a few members of the Krypton Volunteer Fire Department were working on Saturday to pick up remnants of what they believe has become an illegal dump site.

“All you have to do is take these to the junkyard or the county garage,” said Krypton Volunteer Fire Department volunteer Bobby Brown. “These have been in existence for years. There’s no reason except sorriness to dispose of it like this, throwing it over the hill.”

Brown said he picks up trash in the area three times a week, but as soon as the area is clean, more trash is dropped off.

“Hazard and Perry County are the nastiest I have seen in the twenty-something years I have lived here,” said Brown.

Brown added although county officials are stepping up to help this issue, it falls on everyone else to do their part to keep Perry County clean.

“Health wise is one thing. You’re just causing rats and mice and nastiness and disease and piling this trash up; they need to just clean it up. This is a beautiful, beautiful country,” said Brown.

Krypton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Willie Stidham said a cleaner county starts with educating one another.

“If you need something disposed of, call around, ask some questions, even put it on Facebook, ‘where can I get rid of this refrigerator today?’ or ‘I’ve picked up some trash, what can I do with it?’” said Stidham.

