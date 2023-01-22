$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette

Was your ticket the lucky one?
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a winner! One lucky player from LaFollette won $4 million dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday.

The winner matched all five white balls drawn to secure the base prize of $1 million dollars. However, their luck continues.

Because they chose the Megaplier feature for one extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled for a $4 million total.

The winning numbers were 20, 29, 31, 64, 66 and 17.

The lucky ticket was sold at Food City at 2221 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette.

The winner has 180 days to claim their ticket.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
Will Lafferty his a desperation heave at the buzzer to beat Floyd Central on Jan. 20, 2023.
WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater
Charles Douglas Coleman
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
Over 100 anglers helped with the study during the KTT event in April 2022.
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy
My Sister's Closet in Hazard
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

Latest News

Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
Stolen vehicle found in Harlan County
Stolen car found in Harlan County
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity
Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims