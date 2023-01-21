WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a magical night for Lawrence County on Friday.

All tied up at 60, the Floyd Central boys basketball team had an opportunity to take the lead with two seconds left.

On the inbound, Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty intercepted the pass, and threw up a desperation heave from near half-court.

The Bulldogs mobbed Lafferty after the buzzer sounded as LCHS won 63-60.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime: January 20, 2023
KYLIE NOE REACHES 1,000 POINTS FOR HER CAREER
Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points
Three Eastern Kentucky basketball legends named to KHSAA Hall of Fame