WATCH: Lawrence County wins on once-in-a-lifetime buzzer beater

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a magical night for Lawrence County on Friday.

All tied up at 60, the Floyd Central boys basketball team had an opportunity to take the lead with two seconds left.

On the inbound, Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty intercepted the pass, and threw up a desperation heave from near half-court.

The Bulldogs mobbed Lafferty after the buzzer sounded as LCHS won 63-60.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.