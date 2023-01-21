Rain moves in to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. Scattered showers creep back into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-30s. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets can not be ruled out, but most of us only see rain as temperatures will be above freezing.

A soggy end to the weekend is on tap. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday under a cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-40s across the mountains.

Into Sunday night, spotty showers or snowflakes will be possible as temperatures dip to near freezing. We are not expecting widespread issues, but isolated black ice can not be ruled out, especially in higher elevations.

Busy Week of Weather Ahead

Another busy week of weather is on tap across the region.

Monday looks dreary and cool. Temperatures only reach the upper-30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible, but, again, we are not expecting major problems.

Tuesday looks to be the driest day of the week. Temperatures rebound into the mid-and-upper-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Our next weather system looks to roll through the region by Wednesday. A strong area of low pressure will move through the Commonwealth, so scattered showers and gusty winds are likely. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph in some places. Temperatures look to soar into the mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon as warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico surges into the area.

Into Wednesday night, winds will shift around and cooler, Canadian air will filter into the region. This could set the stage for some light snow showers by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered snow showers look to linger into Thursday and Friday. For now, major accumulation is not expected, but we will keep a close eye on it.

Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday look to only top out in the upper-30s, and lows look to fall into the mid-and-lower-20s on both days.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.