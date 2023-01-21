Love Local: Shopping small for that special someone this Valentine’s Day

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small business owners in Pikeville are encouraging shoppers to keep their money local as they find Valentine’s Day gifts for the people they love.

With window displays and decorated storefronts, many of the city’s shops are offering special items over the next few weeks, devoted to the day of love.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity to find something special- and from a local vendor- that you can find for the person that you really care about,” said FaithLife Market barista Megan Williams.

According to Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade, every item bought from a small business is a sign of love and support that becomes a gift that lee[s giving.

“Support your local stores, because these are the people who are supporting your tee ball teams, your Girl Scout troop,” said Meade. “Not only are you getting a gift for a loved one, but that’s also a gift to the owner of the small shop.”

Williams said she loves spending her money and time downtown and plans to purchase gifts for her friends from the local shelves.

“I love our local businesses and I love those people. Because, I mean, I think sometimes we forget even they’re human and they’re trying to make a living just like we are,” she said.

Business owners say the shopping experience provides unique finds and personal touches, allowing shoppers to look for help or inspiration as they shop.

“If you’re looking for the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, y’all already know: shop small,” said Meade.

Meade also created a window mural on the Caroline Avenue side of AppCycled, inviting “Local Lovers” to snap a shot together as they shop the downtown area.

