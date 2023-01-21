Kentucky wins another big one versus Texas A&M

Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the...
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives around Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Texas A&M came to Lexington undefeated in SEC play, but the Cats took care of business winning 76-67 and snapping the Aggies seven game winning streak.

Leading the way for Kentucky were Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves. The two combined for 40 points, adding much-needed firepower as Oscar Tshiebwe was held to just seven points following his monster game last week. (37 pts, 24 rebs vs. UGA.)

Tshiebwe still dominated on the boards though, going for 18.

Kentucky has now won three straight games against quality SEC opponents after their two-game losing streak.

UK’s next game is on the road against a scrappy Vanderbilt team, Tuesday, January 24, at 9:00 p.m.

