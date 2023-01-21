Invest 606 holds ‘Demo Day’ for small businesses in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Businesses from across the region presented their mission, and each one had a unique story of their own.

“What we try to do is serve the small business community of Eastern Kentucky, and so, what we end up with is a reflection of that diversity,” Invest 606 Founder Geoff Marietta said.

Each business also brought a sample of what they do, and through that, learned more ideas for themselves.

“I’ve met lots of other people who have other businesses, and so, that’s been very educational, and also the funding that’s been available to market and things like that. So, we’ve been able to market in ways we never dreamed possible,” Glory Gardens & Greenhouse Owner Ashley DeBord said.

The winning business will receive $15,000 in funding.

The money gives them the opportunity to expand.

“I would use that to build a facility that’s about three times the size, which would allow me to raise more crickets and sell more crickets for people to eat,” Bluegrass Crickets Owner T.J. Rayhill said.

Regardless of how much each business wins in money, the training has gone a long way in helping them determine what the next step may be.

“As far as making sure all my i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed when it comes to being a good business man, they’re really helping out,” Queen City Streams Owner Nathan Lyttle said.

The final pitch contest will take place in April and be held in Corbin.

