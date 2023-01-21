High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Boys:

Whitley County 81, Bell County 71

Tolsia (WV) 64, Prestonsburg 55

South Laurel 73, Corbin 55

McCreary Central 71, Southwestern 61

Pulaski County 63, Rockcastle County 53

Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 54

Williamsburg 78, Red Bird 23

Phelps 66, Buckhorn 64

Perry Central 84, Jackson City 53

Estill County 79, Owsley County 55

North Laurel 94, Clay County 64

Morgan County 100, Lee County 68

Barbourville 77, Lynn Camp 58

Letcher Central 83, Magoffin County 75

Lawrence County 63, Floyd Central 60

Jackson County 69, Model 60

Harlan 100, Middlesboro 51

Breathitt County 70, Wolfe County 44

Metcalfe County 71, Somerset 56

East Ridge 75, Twin Valley (Va.) 27

Girls:

Russell 61, Johnson Central 38

Hazard 75, Barbourville 53

Lee County 51, Jackson City 33

Harlan County 74, Jenkins 41

Williamsburg 58, Berea 35

Harlan 62, Middlesboro 41

Knox Central 62, Bell County 58

Lawrence County 68, Floyd Central 66

Pineville 34, Lynn Camp 33

Morgan County 55, Elliott County 34

North Laurel 69, Clay County 31

Paintsville 80, Magoffin County 37

Buckhorn vs. Phelps, score not reported.

Powell County 66, West Carter 62

Rockcastle County 60, Pulaski County 55

Corbin 72, South Laurel 54

Taylor County 45, Somerset 36

Twin Valley (Va.) 52, East Ridge 40

