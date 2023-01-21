High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023
Boys:
Whitley County 81, Bell County 71
Tolsia (WV) 64, Prestonsburg 55
South Laurel 73, Corbin 55
McCreary Central 71, Southwestern 61
Pulaski County 63, Rockcastle County 53
Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 54
Williamsburg 78, Red Bird 23
Phelps 66, Buckhorn 64
Perry Central 84, Jackson City 53
Estill County 79, Owsley County 55
North Laurel 94, Clay County 64
Morgan County 100, Lee County 68
Barbourville 77, Lynn Camp 58
Letcher Central 83, Magoffin County 75
Lawrence County 63, Floyd Central 60
Jackson County 69, Model 60
Harlan 100, Middlesboro 51
Breathitt County 70, Wolfe County 44
Metcalfe County 71, Somerset 56
East Ridge 75, Twin Valley (Va.) 27
Girls:
Russell 61, Johnson Central 38
Hazard 75, Barbourville 53
Lee County 51, Jackson City 33
Harlan County 74, Jenkins 41
Williamsburg 58, Berea 35
Harlan 62, Middlesboro 41
Knox Central 62, Bell County 58
Lawrence County 68, Floyd Central 66
Pineville 34, Lynn Camp 33
Morgan County 55, Elliott County 34
North Laurel 69, Clay County 31
Paintsville 80, Magoffin County 37
Buckhorn vs. Phelps, score not reported.
Powell County 66, West Carter 62
Rockcastle County 60, Pulaski County 55
Corbin 72, South Laurel 54
Taylor County 45, Somerset 36
Twin Valley (Va.) 52, East Ridge 40
