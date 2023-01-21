Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore Kylie Noe became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Harlan Girls’ Basketball program Friday night as the Lady Dragons defeated Middlesboro, 62-41.

The last player within the program to accomplish the milestone was her teammate, Aymanni Wynn.

The guard finished with 16 points in the victory.

“I have been really excited all week to get my 1,000th point and I feel really blessed to be able to get it on my home court,” Noe said.

Noe also went on to say that her next stop is to get to 2,000 points.

