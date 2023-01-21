GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman.

Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs.

He was last seen leaving 8455 Millard Highway heading towards Elkhorn City in Pike County.

He was driving a white, 2015 Kia Sorrento with the license plate ‘746-RNK.’

Coleman was last seen wearing a green polo, khaki dress pants and brown dress shoes.

Officials say Coleman has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, and has not taken his medicine.

If you have seen, or know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.