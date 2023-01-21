Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday.

As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.

My Sister’s Closet is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located on Lovern Street between Wilder Law Firm and the Perry County Health Department.

