Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

My Sister's Closet in Hazard
My Sister's Closet in Hazard(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday.

As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.

My Sister’s Closet is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located on Lovern Street between Wilder Law Firm and the Perry County Health Department.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Charles Douglas Coleman
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing

Latest News

‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
FILE - Ricky Bell, warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn., gives...
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Charles Douglas Coleman
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing