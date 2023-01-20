WYMT Game of the Week: Corbin vs. South Laurel doubleheader

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re coming at you from London with double the trouble on this week’s WYMT Game of the Week!

We’ve got a girl-boy doubleheader this Friday evening from the gym at South Laurel High School.

At 6:00 p.m., the South Laurel Lady Cardinals host the Corbin Lady Redhounds, while the boys tip it off at approximately 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. You can find H&I on Spectrum London channels 398 and 409, you can also find it over-the-air on channel 57.2. Also, every WYMT Game of the Week is available right here on WYMT.com.

