Whitesburg distillery expanding nearly 6 months after historic floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg staple, Kentucky Mist Distillery, is expanding into a new building.

Back in July, the business had roughly three feet of water in it during the flood. Now, it is expanding into a 10,000 square foot building right across the street.

“We worked out a great deal on it and we hope to get in there in the next week or two, we hope to be using the space. Short term, we hope to be using it for warehouse, but it’s a great building,” said Kentucky Mist owner Colin Fultz

The building, which was also heavily flooded, was formerly owned by Appalshop.

Fultz said, long term, he would like to move the distilling operation into the new building.

