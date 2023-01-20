UPike announces Kris Kern as new head volleyball coach

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The UPike volleyball team will have a new leader this coming season.

Kris Kern was announced as the sixth head volleyball coach in program history.

“The program is hungry for success and I love that,” said Coach Kern. “Kelly [Wells] said in the introduction that’s my DNA, I love building programs.”

Kern spent the last six seasons as head coach at West Virginia State, where he finished 125-54. He is the winningest head coach in Ohio high school volleyball history.

The Bears finished the season 4-24, set to join the Appalachian Athletic Conference next season.

