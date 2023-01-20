Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the...
Christopher Cook, who's from North Carolina, is accused of pulling people over near the Elliott/Morgan County line.(courtesy Elliott County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over.

A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.

They say the West Liberty Police Department found the vehicle described later on Route 7, and the suspect, Christopher Cook, who’s from North Carolina, was taken into custody and arrested.

Cook has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Investigators have not said anything yet about why Cook was allegedly doing this.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you’re being pulled over by someone in an unmarked car, and you think the person initiating the traffic stop isn’t an actual officer, police say you should drive slowly with your hazard lights on, pull over in a well-lit area with other people around if possible, and call 911. Give them your location, say you think a fake officer has stopped you, and stay on the line.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Charles Douglas Coleman
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing

Latest News

My Sister's Closet in Hazard
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
FILE - Ricky Bell, warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn., gives...
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Charles Douglas Coleman
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing