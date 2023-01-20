SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl

PULASKI FENTANYL BUST
PULASKI FENTANYL BUST(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home.

Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car.

Police say they pulled Spencer over after he failed to signal, and that he had five other outstanding warrants.

Spencer was charged with trafficking, Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal.

A search warrant was issued for Spencer’s home, where police say they found 105.5 more grams of Fentanyl, as well as digital scales.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Tan Hudson.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones asks if you have any information about drug activity, or any crime, to contact their tip line at 606-679-8477.

You can also go to their website.

