Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London.

It has Kentucky plates with the number A7C105.

If you have any information about where it might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the department’s Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.

