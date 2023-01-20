Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London.

It has Kentucky plates with the number A7C105.

If you have any information about where it might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the department’s Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.

