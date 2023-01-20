Perry County officials announce new business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky.

GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site.

Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time.

According to their website, GattiTown is a 30,000 square foot family entertainment center with more than 150 video/redemption games, bumper cars and movies.

