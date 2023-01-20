Pam Stevenson made history launching candidacy for Kentucky’s Attorney General

Pam Stevenson made history today as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of...
Pam Stevenson made history today as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of Attorney general of Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pam Stevenson made history on Thursday as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of Attorney General of Kentucky.

Stevenson is the first black woman in the history of Kentucky to run for the position.

Stevenson was an air force J.A.G. attorney for 27 years and has a combined 37 years of legal experience at local, state and federal levels. She has also practiced law in 11 countries throughout her career.

Stevenson was at the Roots 101 African American Heritage Museum talking about how she plans to take action now in order to change the future.

“What were they thinking of in 2016?” Stevenson said. “What were they thinking of in 2023? What were they thinking of when they tried to destroy democracy? They will look to us and say, ‘But there was a remnant. There was group of people that said not on my watch, and they did the work.’”

Stevenson said as Attorney General she would bring back a balanced government, defending the freedom of Kentuckians and get drugs out of our communities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Crash
Two dead following Pike County crash
David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
crash
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville
Owner Chris Epling added that he and his brother shared many memories in the former general...
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name

Latest News

Cooler, but drier, couple of days ahead
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
“It was a gut punch” | TN to reject federal funding from the CDC to fight against HIV
“It was a gut punch” | TN to reject federal funding from the CDC to fight against HIV