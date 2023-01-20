Mountain Comprehensive Care holding job fairs to further address community issues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care has multiple fields of people tackling different community issues, and they are coordinating through each case that confronts them.

“Yeah our programs do collaborate with one another, and try to meet the needs of the clients, whatever those may be. Whether it be a child or all the way up to someone in late adulthood, we try to meet those needs,” Mountain Comprehensive Care Clinical Coordinator Stephanie Maggard said.

By holding a job fair, they grow their force working against different issues. Like foster care, where specialists are seeing an average of 20 referrals per day, and not enough space or help along with it.

“We’re running into the issue of having kids not being accepted because there’s no more room,” Mountain Comprehensive Care Therapeutic Foster Care Program Director Vanessa Lester said.

Without homes to stay, some kids are sleeping at social workers’ offices.

As that increases, more therapists are needed in those places as well as schools.

“Everyone that works in the school system, try to help them understand the impact of mental health and how students’ mental health can play a role in academic success, or lack thereof,” Stephanie Maggard said.

By confronting issues in multiple settings, coordinators are working to stabilize the lives of those who are facing harm.

“Ensuring stability is the best course for the youth, so they don’t disrupt or they don’t have to move, or anything like that,” Vanessa Lester said.

Especially after lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood, they say ensuring stability has become more important.

Mountain Comprehensive Care will be having more job fairs in the coming weeks in different towns across the region.

