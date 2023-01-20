Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio.(KGNS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio.

The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.

According to a public report from the City of Columbus, there have been 85 cases of measles within central Ohio, with 65% of those cases affecting children one to five years old.

Kentucky’s case was reported in Dec. 2022 in Christian County and was associated with Ohio’s outbreak, according to Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services spokesman Brice Mitchell.

Mitchell said there are several other Kentucky residents being monitored who have had known exposures to measles in Ohio.

Officials have been working with health departments to promote MMR vaccination in communities that have low vaccine uptake.

According to a recent report from the CDC, MMR vaccine coverage in Kentucky among kindergartners is the lowest in the nation.

Children are recommended to receive the two-dose MMR vaccine by the age of six, with the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second between four and six years old, the CDC said.

For more information on measles and vaccinations, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
EKY sheriff’s office finds three missing residents from assisted living facility with new technology
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Charles Douglas Coleman
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement