Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court

Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murder after state police say a dead woman was found in his SUV after leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Friday morning.

Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car

David Reed is facing a long list of charges.

Reed appeared via video in court Friday morning for his official arraignment. The judge said Reed was facing two separate cases with multiple charges in each.

“Wanton Endangerment of a police officer second degree, one, two, three, four of those charges, careless driving, resisting arrest, and no operator’s license. That’s on one citation,” the judge said.

In addition to those charges, Reed was charged with fleeing and evading police and criminal mischief.

On the second citation, he was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police arrested Reed earlier this week after he started a chase in Madison County. That chase ended after authorities say Reed ran into a couple of KSP cruisers and crashed just north of London.

Trooper placed Reed under arrest and then found the body of a woman in a plastic tote bag in the back of the car. That woman was identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia.

KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

KSP says Carter had wounds on her face that looked to come from an edged weapon, and red stains were found on Reed’s pants which investigators believed to be blood.

Reed is due back in court next on January 24 for a preliminary hearing on his charges. The judge set Reed’s bond at $1 million, saying that if he could refuse him bond, he would.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Crash
Two dead following Pike County crash
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

Latest News

Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
Movie prop money
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase