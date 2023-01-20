Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break

Nicole Morgan
Nicole Morgan(Kentucky Lottery)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game.

Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online.

“I wagered $.50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with, “Jackpot” written across the bottom,” Morgan said. “Next thing I know, “Jackpot Winner! $222,618.28″ pops up on my phone. I took a screenshot and immediately called my mom.”

Morgan said reality did not sink in until she got an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming her win.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, it is true,’” she said.

Morgan went to Louisville to claim her prize.

After taxes, she received a check for $156,945.

She told lottery officials she plans to pay off her house with her winnings.

