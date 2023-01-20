High School Scoreboard - January 19, 2023
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play is heating up across the mountains.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clay County 85, Oneida Baptist Institute 58
Estill County 86, Trinity Christian 63
Harlan County 79, Letcher County Central 41
Hazard 61, Knott County Central 42
Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63
Knox Central 78, Cordia 35
Leslie County 94, Buckhorn 72
Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69
Pike County Central 93, East Ridge 55
Powell County 75, Prestonsburg 67
Whitley County 82, Pineville 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harlan County 63, Leslie County 55
Jackson County 62, Oneida Baptist Institute 5
Pikeville 86, East Ridge 25
Southwestern 42, Wayne County 33
