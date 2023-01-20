High School Scoreboard - January 19, 2023

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play is heating up across the mountains.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clay County 85, Oneida Baptist Institute 58

Estill County 86, Trinity Christian 63

Harlan County 79, Letcher County Central 41

Hazard 61, Knott County Central 42

Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63

Knox Central 78, Cordia 35

Leslie County 94, Buckhorn 72

Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69

Pike County Central 93, East Ridge 55

Powell County 75, Prestonsburg 67

Whitley County 82, Pineville 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harlan County 63, Leslie County 55

Jackson County 62, Oneida Baptist Institute 5

Pikeville 86, East Ridge 25

Southwestern 42, Wayne County 33

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

