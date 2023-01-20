EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office.

He said in December 2022, his office bought a thermal imaging drone.

“This drone technology gives us the ability to detect body heat from individuals, a 50x zoom camera, and the ability to speak through intercom over the drone while in flight to persons near its flight path,” Engle said.

On Thursday, deputies used the drone to find three people with special needs who went missing from an assisted living facility in Lower Second Creek.

“This technology helped us to locate quickly these individuals and return them to their caretakers in what normally would have taken many search and rescue personnel hours to do before,” he said. “We are very happy this situation turned out the way it did.”

The sheriff said since the historic flooding last year, his office understands the importance of drone technology being used in search and rescue situations.

