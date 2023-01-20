Dry start to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seasonable air has pushed back into the region as we’ve gone through the day. We’ll keep it there for the most part as we kick off the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to slowly clear as high pressure briefly moves into the mountains to start the weekend. The clear skies will allow us to keep it cool as we head through the overnight hours. With lows falling back into the upper 20s.

We’ll keep it on the on the comfortable side of seasonable for the day on Saturday with clouds scattered about and highs back into the upper 40s. A really peaceful start to the weekend! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue overnight, and that will keep it chilly. Overnight lows will once again settle back into the upper 20s.

Ending the Weekend and Beyond

Another weak system will bring the potential for some light showers back to the region as we head into the day on Sunday. With some chilly temperatures to start, we could see a few flakes as the showers begin, but with highs back into the upper 40s, things should quickly transition back to liquid. We’ll keep some off and on scattered showers in the forecast through Monday with highs sticking around 50°.

We continue to keep a very close eye on the potential of another, stronger storm system heading into the region as we head for the middle of next week. That system brings us the opportunity to see not only some showers in the region, but the pattern favors the potential for perhaps some wintry weather. It’s something we’ll watch quite closely as we get closer to next week.

